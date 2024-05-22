Belgium: VRT confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

VRT, the Flemish speaking Belgian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Belgium will compete at the fortchoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

Belgium, thus joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland next year.

VRT has confirmed to ESCToday that Belgium will be joining the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest. It is more than likely that VRT will opt for a national selection in order to select the 2025 Belgian Eurovisison entry and act. More details will be disclosed in due time.

Belgium at Eurovision

Belgium is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest, having debuted at very first edition of our favourite television show in 1956. Belgium has won the competition once, namely in 1986 with Sandra Kim. The following year Brussels hosted the 1987 Eurovision Song Contest. Belgium has partaken 64 times in the competition.

In 2024 Mustii represented Belgium at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with his entry ‘Before the party’s over‘.

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU