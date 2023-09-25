Eurovision 2024: Malmo plans to kick off ticket sales before Christmas

Eurovision fans are waiting impatiently for news regarding the Eurovision 2024 ticket sales. When is Malmo and SVT planning to kick off the ticket sales? Will it be before Christmas?

In recent years Eurovision ticket sales have kicked off in later than normal ( 2021, 2022 and 2023). The City of Malmo is planning to kick off the Eurovision 2024 ticket sales before Christmas.

Notably when Sweden hosted the event Eurovision tickets went on sale on 26 November 2015.

Eurovision fever has hit Malmo, as preparations for Eurovision 2024 are well and truly on the way! Malmo will be welcoming the Eurovision bandwagon along with its glam and glitz for the third time. Thousand of Eurovision fans are expected to land in the host city come May.

Tickets for 9 shows ( 3 family shows, 3 jury shows and the three live shows : Semi-final #1, Semi-final #2 and the Grand Final) will be up for grabs.

There is already a high demand for the Eurovision 2024 tickets.

Karin Karlsson (Eurovision 2024 Overall Manager for Malmo) says:

Of course, we want as many people as possible to be able to see everything in place.Last time, 83,000 tickets were sold and we hope for even more in 2024.

The EBU and SVT are expected to release further news on the 2024 Eurovision ticket sales in due time.

According to the official Eurovision website eurovision.tv the ticket sales will begin soon. The page will be updated when there will be more concrete news:

Ticket prices, availability, and even the ticket provider, takes a little time to decide while organizers evaluate how much space is needed for the production inside the venue. Because the Eurovision Song Contest is a live TV production some sections of the seating may need to be altered to make way for cameras, technical equipment and the stage. This is always entirely dependent on the chosen venue.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 7, 9 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: Skanska Dagbladet, eurovision.tv

Photo credit: Malmo Arena