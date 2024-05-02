Just when you thought you had your winner picked, Eurovision 2024 throws another curveball! The second round of semi-final rehearsals has sent the betting odds into a frenzy, with some countries rocketing up the charts and others left wondering what went wrong.

Switzerland, who held the top spot for a while, has now been dethroned by the quirky charm of Croatia’s Baby Lasagna. Their infectiously catchy “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” and energetic performance clearly impressed the oddsmakers, propelling them to the number one position according to Oddschecker. Switzerland, however, shouldn’t be counted out just yet. Their entry “The Code” by Nemo still holds a strong second place.

Ukraine’s powerhouse duo Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil with “Teresa & Maria” have defied the odds yet again. Their well-received second rehearsal saw their chances surge, pushing them past Italy’s Angelina Mango and her melancholic ballad “La noia” and the Netherlands’ Joost Klein with his anthem “Europapa” into a solid third place.

Speaking of Italy and the Netherlands, they haven’t exactly suffered but have shuffled down a bit to fourth and fifth respectively. Meanwhile, Israel’s Eden Golan with “Hurricane” has blown her way up to sixth place, proving the power of a strong second showing.

But the biggest surprise comes from the United Kingdom! After years of near misses and bottom-of-the-barrel finishes, the UK entry seems to have finally struck a chord. Details are still under wraps, but whatever they’re bringing to the table has seen them crack the coveted top 10, sending shivers down spines across Europe!

Eurovision 2024 Top 10 Betting Odds (Oddschecker.com, May 2nd, 2024)

Rank Country Odds Singer 1 Croatia 9/4 Baby Lasagna 2 Switzerland 10/3 Nemo 3 Ukraine 11/2 Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil 4 Italy 6/1 Angelina Mango 5 Netherlands 9/1 Joost Klein 6 Israel 22/1 Eden Golan 7 France 25/1 Slimane 8 Ireland 40/1 Bambie Thug 9 Greece 50/1 Marina Satti 10 United Kingdom 100/1 Olly Alexander

With the grand final just over a week away, these next few days are crucial. Will Croatia hold onto their newfound lead, or will Switzerland or another country make a last-minute power play? One thing’s for sure, this year’s Eurovision is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable and exciting in recent memory. So, grab your snacks, dust off your national flags, and get ready for a Eurovision unlike any other!

Source: oddchecker.com

Photo credit: