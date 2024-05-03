The Eurovision 2024 rehearsals enter into Day #7, we will see the second batch of countries from the Second Semi-final gracing the Eurovision stage for the second time.



The first and second rehearsals are being held behind closed doors and are be open to the press. These rehearsals will be running from 27 April- 4 May.

The following countries from the Second Semi-final will be having their second artist rehearsal today:

San Marino

Georgia

Belgium

Estonia

Israel

Norway

Netherlands

The footage from the second rehearsals will be published on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cumming