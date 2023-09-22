Italy: Marco Mengoni releases new single ‘Un’Altra Storia’

Two time Italian Eurovision representative, Marco Mengoni, has released a new single ‘Un’Altra Storia’ featuring Franco 126.

Marco Mengoni, one of the most sought after Italian artists today is riding high these days with a massive successful career and sold out concerts. The Italian superstar has released a new single ‘Un’Altra Storia‘.

Marco’s new single features Franco 126 and has been composed and penned by Federico Bertollini & Francesco Catitti . The single has been produced by Katoo, E.D.D and Benjamin Ventura.

‘Un’Altra Storia‘ is included in Marco’s latest album Materia (Prisma).

Marco Mengoni & Eurovision

Marco Mengoni is one of Italy’s most celebrated singers today, having won the Sanremo Song Festival twice (2013, 2023). Marco has represented Italy at the Eurovision Song Song with flying colours twice in 2013 placing 7th and in 2023 where he achieved an honorable 4th place in the Grand Final with ‘Due Vite‘.

Photo credit: Adriano Russo/ Vogue Hong Kong