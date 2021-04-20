ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2021. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today we’ll be disclosing the results from Ireland!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2021 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

Today it’s time we presented the results from INFE Ireland! Let’s see how the island of Western Europe has voted!

Top 10 from INFE Ireland

1 points goes to Spain

2 points go to Norway

3 points go to Cyprus

4 points go to Lithuania

5 points go to France

6 points go to Poland

7 points go to Denmark

8 points go to Greece

10 points go to Estonia and…

12 points go to… Switzerland!

Gjon’s Tears gets his first set of 12 points and remains at the top of the poll, having collected 30 points. Will he bring the trophy home for the first time after 31 years?

Switzerland and Gjon’s Tears are currently leading the poll, while Lithuania and Greece are the two other countries to make up the Top 3. Let’s have a closer look:

Switzerland – 30 points

Greece – 20 points

Lithuania – 16 points

France – 14 points

Romania – 12 points

Estonia – 10 points

Ukraine – 10 points

Cyprus – 11 points

San Marino – 7 points

Azerbaijan – 7 points

Denmark – 7 points

Slovenia – 6 points

Poland – 6 points

Moldova – 5 points

Malta – 4 points

Sweden – 3 points

Australia – 2 points

Norway – 1 point

Italy – 1 point

Spain – 1 point

