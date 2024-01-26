Ireland: Bambie Thug will fly to Malmo!

Ladies and gentlemen Ireland has decided for Eurovision 2024! Barbie Thug will have the grand honour of representing the Emerald Isle at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo.

Bambie Thug was the crowned the winner of Eurosong 2024 with ‘Doomsday Blue’ and will defend the Irish colours at the upcoming Eurovision edition in Malmo.

A total of 6 acts competed in the 2024 Irish national final which took place on RTE’s Late Late Show. The 2024 Irish Eurovision entry was determined via a mixed national jury, international jury and public televoting deliberation. The show was hosted by Patrik Kielty.

Ireland in Eurovision

Ireland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965 and has won the competition a record 7 times (1970, 1980, 1988, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996).

The Emerald Isle holds many a record when it comes to our beloved contest: Ireland is the only country to have won the event 3 times in a row (1992, 1993, 1994), whilst Dublin retains the record of being the only city to have hosted the event twice in a row (1994, 1995).

In fact the 90’s were Ireland’s golden years in Eurovision, the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon 4 times in a span of 5 years (1993, 1994, 1995 and 1997) with Dublin hosting the event thrice.

The Irish have competed 56 times in the competition. The Irish hold the record of 7 Eurovision victories with Sweden.

Source: RTE

Photo credit: RTE