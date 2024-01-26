Good evening Europe, this is Dublin calling! The Emerald Isle, the country with 7 Eurovision victories will be selecting its Eurovision 2024 act and entry for Malmo tonight!

RTE, the Irish national broadcaster is gearing up for Eurovision 2024 in full steam!

How to watch?

You can watch the 2024 Irish national final -Eurosong 2024- on the Late Late Show at 22:35 CET via the following channels:

RTE 1

RTE 1 webstream

About the show

A total of 6 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 during tonight’s national final. The Late Late Show is hosted by Patrick Kielty. The 2024 Irish Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined national jury/ international jury/televoting deliberation.

The competing acts

Erica Cody- Love Me Like I Do

Love Me Like I Do Ailsha- Go Tobann

Go Tobann JYellowL- Judas

Judas Isabella Kearny- Let Me The Fire

Let Me The Fire Bambie Thug – Doomsday Blues

– Doomsday Blues Next In Line– Love Like Us

Ireland in Eurovision

Ireland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965 and has won the competition a record 7 times (1970, 1980, 1988, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996).

The Emerald Isle holds many a record when it comes to our beloved contest: Ireland is the only country to have won the event 3 times in a row (1992, 1993, 1994), whilst Dublin retains the record of being the only city to have hosted the event twice in a row (1994, 1995).

In fact the 90’s were Ireland’s golden years in Eurovision, the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon 4 times in a span of 5 years (1993, 1994, 1995 and 1997) with Dublin hosting the event thrice.

The Irish have competed 56 times in the competition.

Photo credit: RTE/ Andres Poveda

Source: RTE