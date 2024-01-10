RTE, the Irish national broadcaster, has set the date for the forthcoming Irish national final Eurosong 2024 and has unveiled the competing acts and entries in the competition.

The Late Late Eurosong 2024 is scheduled to be held on Friday 26 February and will be broadcast live on RTE 1 and RTE Play at 22:35 CET. A total of 6 acts will be battling at Eurosong 2024 for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024.

The names of the competing acts and their respective entries are being unveiled through the course of the week on RTE Radio 1’s The Ray D’Arcy Show.

The Eurosong 2024 Finalists

Ireland in Eurovision

Ireland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965 and has won the competition a record 7 times (1970, 1980, 1988, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996).

The Emerald Isle holds many a record when it comes to our beloved contest: Ireland is the only country to have won the event 3 times in a row (1992, 1993, 1994), whilst Dublin retains the record of being the only city to have hosted the event twice in a row (1994, 1995).

In fact the 90’s were Ireland’s golden years in Eurovision, the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon 4 times in a span of 5 years (1993, 1994, 1995 and 1997) with Dublin hosting the event thrice.

Ireland’s Johnny Logan is also the only artist to have won the competition twice (1980, 1987). The Irish have competed 56 times in the competition.

In 2023 Ireland was represented by Wild Youth and their entry ‘We Are One’ at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Source: RTE

Photo credit: RTE