Move over windmills and tulips, there’s a new Dutch export taking Europe by storm: Joost Klein and his infectious Eurovision entry “Europapa”! After captivating audiences with his genre-bending sound and poetic lyrics, Klein has surged back into the top 3 contenders, according to the latest odds on Oddchecker.

Just weeks ago, Italy’s Angelina Mango seemed like a shoo-in, but Joost, with his pulsating blend of melancholy and joy, has stolen the show. Imagine dancing under a disco ball while contemplating the meaning of life – that’s the “Europapa” experience. The song has become a viral sensation, sparking dance challenges across the continent and racking up views like crazy.

Of course, the road to Eurovision glory isn’t paved with stroopwafels (delicious Dutch caramel waffle cookies, for the uninitiated). Switzerland’s Nemo currently holds the top spot, with Croatia’s entry hot on their heels. But don’t underestimate the Dutch charm offensive! Joost’s live performances, both on Dutch TV and at the pre-parties, have been consistently impressive. He’s clearly feeding off the positive energy and channeling it into electrifying stage presence.

Will “Europapa” become the next Dutch Eurovision anthem? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure: Joost Klein is no longer a dark horse. With catchy melodies, relatable lyrics, and a growing legion of fans, he’s a serious contender ready to give Switzerland and Croatia a run for their money.

Here’s a look at the current top 10 contenders according to Oddchecker:

Country Representative Song Title Odds Switzerland Nemo The Code 2/1 Croatia Baby Lasagna Rim Tim Tagi Dim 7/2 Netherlands Joost Klein Europapa 11/2 Italy Angelina Mango La Noia 6/1 Ukraine Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil Teresa & Maria 13/1 France Slimane Mon Amour 16/1 Greece Marina Satti Zari 33/1 Israel Eden Golan Hurricane 33/1 Ireland Bambie Thug Doomsday Blue 50/1 Belgium Mustii Before the Party I Over 66/1

So, Eurovision fanatics, get ready to cheer for Joost Klein! With “Europapa” taking Europe by storm, this year’s contest promises to be one for the ages.

