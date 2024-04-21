INFE Slovakia has made their mark on the INFE Poll 2024, injecting their distinctive flair into the Eurovision fervor! Fans are eagerly awaiting to uncover the countries that have piqued Slovakia’s interest in this year’s musical journey.

Current Points Standings:

Estonia – 12 points Finland – 10 points Croatia – 8 points Latvia – 7 points Norway – 6 points Malta – 5 points The Netherlands – 4 points Austria – 3 points Moldova – 2 points Poland – 1 point

Congratulations to Estonia for Securing 12 Points from INFE Slovakia!

