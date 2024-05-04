Eurovision 2024: Betting Odds whisper a shocking Dark Horse!

Calling all Eurovision superfans! The Grand Final is almost here, and with it comes the thrilling world of betting odds.

This year, the race is tighter than ever, with Croatia leading the pack at 24%, followed by Switzerland (17%) and Ukraine (14%). But hold on to your glitter glue – there’s a surprising dark horse lurking in the shadows!

While the odds for the overall winner might not scream Belgium, here’s the jaw-dropping twist: bookmakers predict Belgium will CRASH the top 10 in the Grand Final! That’s right, a nation not even in the running order for the top spot might just snag a coveted place amongst the finalists.

This unexpected contender throws a wrench into the usual predictions and proves that Eurovision is full of surprises. Could Belgium be the secret weapon with a song that’s destined to become a viral sensation? Or is this just a clever ploy by the bookies to keep us guessing?

Feeling Lucky? Here are some Hot Tips to Navigate the World of Eurovision Betting:

Test Your Eurovision ESP: Analyze the odds for the winner, but don’t stop there! Explore bets on semi-final qualifiers, the first Nordic or Balkan country to perform in the final, and even the fate of the “Big Five” (automatically qualified countries).

Analyze the odds for the winner, but don’t stop there! Explore bets on semi-final qualifiers, the first Nordic or Balkan country to perform in the final, and even the fate of the “Big Five” (automatically qualified countries). Think Strategically : Remember, there are three separate shows – Semi-Final 1, Semi-Final 2, and the Grand Final. Each has its own voting pool! In the semi-finals, only participating countries and three of the “Big Five” can vote. This means neighborly love, diaspora voting, and long-standing friendships can influence results.

: Remember, there are three separate shows – Semi-Final 1, Semi-Final 2, and the Grand Final. Each has its own voting pool! In the semi-finals, only participating countries and three of the “Big Five” can vote. This means neighborly love, diaspora voting, and long-standing friendships can influence results. Don’t Underestimate the Dark Horses: Belgium’s potential top 10 finish is a prime example! Look beyond the favorites and consider underrated entries with strong performances or catchy tunes.

So, will Belgium defy the odds and gallop to the top?

Only time (and your televotes) will tell! But one thing’s for sure, Eurovision 2024 is shaping up to be an epic contest filled with unexpected twists and turns. Stay tuned, and don’t underestimate the power of a dark horse!

[Update]

Keep your eyes peeled for Sweden as well!

While they might not be the frontrunners for the overall win this year, betting odds place Sweden comfortably within the top 10 contenders. As this year’s host country, following Loreen’s win in 2023, all eyes will be on Sweden. Despite not holding the record for most victories (that honor goes to Ireland and Sweden with seven wins each!), Sweden is a Eurovision powerhouse. A strong showing in the top 10 could be a chance to solidify their recent victory and cement their position as a force to be reckoned with in the competition. Is this year’s entry another potential winner, or a way to maintain momentum after their 2023 success? Only time will tell, but Sweden’s potential top 10 finish adds another layer of intrigue to this year’s contest!