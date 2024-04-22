Luxembourg: Désirée Nosbusch confirmed as spokesperson for Eurovision 2024

The Luxembourgish national broadcaster, RTL Luxembourg, has revealed today that Désirée Nosbusch will be the Luxembourgish spokespeson at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

Désirée Nosbusch, the multi facetted Luxembourgish tv host, actress and presenter will have the grand honour of giving out the Luxembourgish jury’s votes at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Saturday 11 May.

Eurovision fans will be familiar with Désirée Nosbusch hosted the 1984 Eurovision Song Contest in Luxembourg and co-hosted the very first edition of the Luxembourg Song Contest earlier this year.

RTL host Raoul Roos and the ESC expert Roger Saurfeld (the vice-president of the Luxembourg Eurovision committee OGAE Luxembourg) will be the Luxembourgish commentators for Eurovision 2024. They will be offering their commentaries both on tv and radio for the Luxembourgish audience during the three live Eurovision shows in Malmo.

Tali will represent Luxembourg at Eurovision 2024 with her song ‘Fighter‘.

Source: RTL Luxembourg

Photo credit: RTL Luxembourg