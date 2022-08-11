Eurovision 2023: BBC to unveil host city shortlist today at 9:30 CET

United Kingdom 2023

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani August 11, 2022 8:30 pm 772 views

The BBC, the British national broadcaster, is all set to unveil the 2023 Eurovision potential host cities shortlist this morning at 9:30 CET.

This morning we will know which British cities will be battling for the golden right to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK next year.

The official announcement will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show and via BBC One from 9:30 CET.

You can listen to the Eurovision 2023 Host City shortlist  announcement via BBC Radio 2 here.

 

Which cities are in the ring ?

A large number of cities have expressed their interest in hosting the coveted event next year in the United Kingdom. The following cities have confirmed that they will be officially applying to host he 2023 Eurovision Song Contest:

The Host Bidding Race is full in swing

The BBC has opened the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Host City Bidding Process. The potential city has to meet a series of requirements in order to win the coveted bid:

  • An indoor venue that can house circa 10,000 spectators
  • An international airport in close proximity
  • Hotel capacity (2,000 rooms available) for delegations, artists, journalists and accredited officials
  • An efficient transport system in the city
  • Infrastructure/ venues/ locations to house the Eurovision Village, Press Centre, Delegation Bubble, Euroclub, Opening Ceremony Event, Turquoise Carpet.

The EBU will be releasing the shortlist of potential Eurovision 2023 host city via on BBC Radio 2 this morning , whilst the the name of the 2023 Eurovision Host City will be disclosed by Autumn.

Source: BBC
Photo credit: BBC

