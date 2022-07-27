Eurovision 2023: Sheffield will bid to host the competition

The next British city to throw its hat into the ring in its quest to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is none other than Sheffield!

The beautiful city of Sheffield is located in South Yorkshire and has great experience in hosting large scale events. Sheffiled is currently hosting the Women’s Euro 2022.

The Sheffield City Council will be officially bidding to host Eurovision 2023 and have released the following statement:

Sheffield stands in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, including those we have long been linked with in our twinned city Donetsk. Sheffield has a proven reputation for hosting major international events – recently including UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, as well as hosting the World Snooker Championship for over 45 years. Later this year, Sheffield will host the Rugby League World Cup, as well as the prestigious figure skating grand prix, the MK John Wilson Trophy. Sheffield’s main arena, the Utilita Sheffield Arena, is a 13,600 capacity venue, that delivers more than 100 events every year. We also have a thriving and diverse hospitality industry, with world-class hotels across our green city.

Sheffield Councilor Martin Smith (Chair of the Economic Development and Skills Committee at Sheffield City Council) says:

Sheffield is made for hosting Eurovision – music runs through our blood and we put on a good show. We’ve been hosting the World Snooker Championship for over 45 years, we’ve welcomed thousands of fans to UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, and just this weekend Sam Ryder wowed absolutely everyone at Tramlines Festival. We have the infrastructure, the venues, the hospitality, and the transport links. We also have one of the strongest creative and cultural sectors in the country. We have a long and important relationship with Ukraine, particularly with our twinned city of Donetsk. This began in 1956, and intensified during the 1980s – aided by the similarities of our cities, both having a steel and mining heritage. As the UK’s first designated City of Sanctuary, we’re reaching out to offer our city not only as a place of sanctuary, but as a place to celebrate the unity and togetherness that Eurovision symbolises. Sheffield stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine – we are putting ourselves forward to host Eurovision 2023 to do its people proud.

The Potential Venue

Sheffield is vying to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest at the Utilita Sheffield Arena which can house circa 13,000 spectators. The city has much entertainment, culture and nightlife to offer its visitors.

Sheffield has no aiport, hence the best way to travel to the city is either via Manchester or East Midlands.

The East Midlands Airport, Manchester Airport and Leeds Bradbord Airport are in close proximity to the city for international travellevers. Manchester Airport is a 90 minutes drive to Sheffield, whilst the East Midlands Airport is 1 hour away from the Sheffield.

Sheffield boasts of a great hotel capacity and has much to offer when it comes to hospitality and dining.

The BBC will be opening the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Host City Bidding Process this week. The potential city has to meet a series of requirements in order to win the coveted bid:

An indoor venue that can house circa 10,000 spectators

An international airport in close proximity

Hotel capacity (2,000 rooms available) for delegations, artists, journalists and accredited officials

An efficient transport system in the city

Infrastructure/ venues/ locations to house the Eurovision Village, Press Centre, Delegation Bubble, Euroclub, Opening Ceremony Event, Turquoise Carpet.

Source: BBC/ Sheffield City Council/ESCToday

Photo credit: hoteles.es