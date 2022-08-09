Eurovision 2023: Leeds officially submits bid to host the contest

The next city to confirm that it is officially submitting a bid to host Eurovision 2023 is Leeds!

Thus Leeds joins the list of potential Eurovision 2023 host cities who have officially submitted a bid to host the event: Newscastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London, Liverpool and Sheffield.

The Leeds City Council has officially applied to host the competition next year in the UK.

Excited to announce that Leeds has submitted its bid to host Eurovision 2023 for Ukraine, as part of our year of culture #LEEDS2023.#StandWithUkraine#EurovisionLeeds#Eurovision2023#ESC2023#Leeds4Eurovision4Ukraine pic.twitter.com/KOBVkAQfzC — Leeds Council News (@LeedsCC_News) August 9, 2022

About Leed’s Eurovision Bid

Leeds intends to host Eurovision 2023 if the UK accepts the EBU’s invite at the First Direct Arena which can house circa 13,000 spectators. The venue opened its doors in 2013 and hosted numerous concerts. Leeds is served by the Leeds Bradford international airport and has a large number of international flight connections.

If Leeds gets to host the competition next year it will be second time that the Eurovision Song Contest travels to Yorkshire, as the 1982 was held in Harrogate.

The Host Bidding Race has kicked off The BBC has opened the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Host City Bidding Process. The potential city has to meet a series of requirements in order to win the coveted bid: An indoor venue that can house circa 10,000 spectators

An international airport in close proximity

Hotel capacity (2,000 rooms available) for delegations, artists, journalists and accredited officials

An efficient transport system in the city

Infrastructure/ venues/ locations to house the Eurovision Village, Press Centre, Delegation Bubble, Euroclub, Opening Ceremony Event, Turquoise Carpet. The EBU will be releasing the shortlist of potential Eurovision 2023 host city via on BBC Radio 2 on Friday 12 August via BBC 2 Radio’s ‘Good Morning Show’ , whilst the the name of the 2023 Eurovision Host City will be disclosed by Autumn. Source: BBC/ Leeds City Council

