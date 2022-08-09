Eurovision 2023: Liverpool officially bids to host the contest

The Liverpool City Council has confirmed today that it has officially submitted its bid to host the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Thus Liverpool joins the list of the potential Eurovision 2023 host cities who have so far officially submitted their applications to host the event: Newscastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Sheffield.

The Liverpool City Council has released the following statement:

Liverpool has officially submitted its bid to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023. This is the first phase of the bidding process, and the successful cities to make the shortlist will be announced on BBC Radio 2 on Friday by the European Broadcasting Union.

Assistant Mayor and Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy, Councillor Harry Doyle says:

We are excited to have submitted a bid for Liverpool to host Eurovision 2023. Making a major event like this possible in such a short timeframe is complicated and is going to need some careful and creative planning, but we think Liverpool would be the perfect stage to celebrate this unique Eurovision. We look forward to finding out if we have been successful in getting through to the next stage of the process.

Liverpool’s Eurovision bid

The City of Liverpool is vying to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena which can accomodate circa 11,000 spectators.

Liverpool is known as the Unesco City of Music and has much to offer when it comes to culture, music, entertainment, history, and heritage. Liverpool is served by the Liverpool Jonhn Lennon Airport which has many international flight connections.

The Host Bidding Race has kicked off

The BBC has opened the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Host City Bidding Process. The potential city has to meet a series of requirements in order to win the coveted bid:

An indoor venue that can house circa 10,000 spectators

An international airport in close proximity

Hotel capacity (2,000 rooms available) for delegations, artists, journalists and accredited officials

An efficient transport system in the city

Infrastructure/ venues/ locations to house the Eurovision Village, Press Centre, Delegation Bubble, Euroclub, Opening Ceremony Event, Turquoise Carpet.

The EBU will be releasing the shortlist of potential Eurovision 2023 host city via on BBC Radio 2 on Friday 12 August via BBC 2 Radio’s ‘Good Morning Show’ , whilst the the name of the 2023 Eurovision Host City will be disclosed by Autumn.

Source: Liverpool City Council/ ESCToday

Photo credit: nterrailero.com