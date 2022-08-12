Eurovision 2023: BBC releases the potential host cities shortlist

The British national broadcaster, BBC, has unveiled the shortlist of the potential Eurovsion 2022 host cities.

The UK and the BBC will have the grand honour of hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest next year on behalf of Ukraine.

The BBC revealed the names of the shortlisted potential ESC 2023 cities via BBC Radio 2’s ‘Good Morning’ show earlier this morning.

A total of 20 cities expressed their interest in hosting the event, but only seven have made it to the next round of the host city bidding race.

The following 7 cities have been shortlisted to host Eurovision 2023:

The EBU and the BBC will now evaluate all the submitted bids thoroughly and check the shortlisted cities proposals. The 7 potential Eurovision 2023 host cities will be given time to develop and assess their respective bids.

The BBC has released the following statement regarding the host city selection:

Today the BBC confirmed the outcome of the first stage of the Host City bidding process for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest to be held in the United Kingdom in 2023. The BBC had expressions of interest from 20 cities, across all four Nations of the UK. All applicants demonstrated how they would reflect Ukrainian culture, music and communities to mark the fact that Ukraine are the winners of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Seven cities have been shortlisted based on their ability to meet a set of minimum requirements that demonstrate they have the capacity, capability and experience to host an event of this scale and complexity. Given the short period of time available until the event will be staged, the selection process was heavily weighted towards demonstrating past experience in hosting major international events, as well as being able to demonstrate their credentials in hosting a celebration of contemporary music. The Host City selection process is a two-stage process and these seven cities will now go through to the second and final stage, where they will be asked to develop their bids in more detail. The selection of the Host City for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be decided by the BBC in conjunction with the EBU, and the successful city will be announced in the Autumn. The final decision on the winning Host City will be determined by which city or region scores highest against an agreed evaluation criteria, assessed by the BBC. These criteria include: having a suitable venue and sufficient space to deliver the requirements of the Song Contest; the commitment that can be made by a city or region to hosting the event, including the financial contribution; the strength of the cultural offer which includes off screen local and regional activity as well as showcasing Ukrainian culture and music; and alignment with the BBC’s strategic priorities as a public service broadcaster, such as providing value to all audiences and supporting the creative economy in the UK.

Kate Phillips (BBC Director Unscripted Content) says:

We would like to thank all of the cities and regions that submitted bids to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. We have seven fantastic cities who we are taking through to the next round.” Congratulations to Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield – it’s exciting to see such a breadth of bids going through from across the UK. We are committed to delivering a truly unique Song Contest that celebrates wonderful Ukraine and champions British music and creativity in all its diversity.

The Host Bidding Race is full in swing

The BBC has opened the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Host City Bidding Process. The potential city has to meet a series of requirements in order to win the coveted bid:

An indoor venue that can house circa 10,000 spectators

An international airport in close proximity

Hotel capacity (2,000 rooms available) for delegations, artists, journalists and accredited officials

An efficient transport system in the city

Infrastructure/ venues/ locations to house the Eurovision Village, Press Centre, Delegation Bubble, Euroclub, Opening Ceremony Event, Turquoise Carpet.

The BBC is expected to announce the name of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest host city in Autumn.

Source: BBC/ EBU

Photo credit: EBU