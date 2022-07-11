Eurovision 2023: Bristol sets its eyes on hosting the contest

Eurovision fever has surely hit the United Kingdom ever since Sam Ryder came 2nd at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest and the EBU revealed that it had started talks with the BBC to host the competition next year as Ukraine would not be able welcome the Eurovision party due to the ongoing war afflicting the country. Numerous British cities have cropped up showing their interest in hosting the competition next year, the latest one to throw its hat into the ring is none other than Bristol!

The Mayor of Bristol Marvis Rees has announced via his official Twitter account that Bristol will be officially bidding to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest:

Ukraine won Eurovision. but sadly won’t host in 2023 As a City of Sanctuary, #Bristol can be the caretaker next year We can custom-build the perfect #Eurovision at YTL_Arena as I just announced at BristolPride before carlyraejepsen’s set #ThisIsBristolCalling

The Mayor of Bristol Marvis Rees released the following video message via his official social media platforms:

Hello Pride, This Is Bristol Calling. It’s great that everyone is here, in person, for Bristol Pride. And I’m excited to talk about another opportunity for Bristol to come together again. Despite winning the Eurovision Song Contest in May, incredibly sadly Ukraine won’t host the contest in 2023 and the BBC has been asked to take on Eurovision next year. And as a global and diverse City of Sanctuary, Bristol can be the caretaker of next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. We’re working in partnership with YTL Arena Bristol on a bid to bring Eurovision to the Brabazon Hangars. Bristol’s got the perfect site where we can custom build the perfect Eurovision Song Contest. We’ve got the Space, Man. Bristol’s ready with a really strong bid, and we need you to help us bring this home. We have posted this video on social media. Please share it. Tell the world how much you want Bristol to be the next home of Eurovision, using our hashtag: #ThisIsBristolCalling

YTL Arena the potential Eurovision 2023 venue in Bristol

The City of Bristol is vying to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest at the The Brabazon Hangars, future home of YTL Arena Bristol, with a capacity of 17,000 spectators. Bristol’s ambitions have been inspired by the 2014 Eurovision Song Contest where Copenhagen hosted the competition at a derelict shipyard hangar:

The aircraft hangars can be transformed – like Copenhagen’s shipyard hangars were in 2014 – into a custom-built, pop-up venue, with a temporary seating bowl and stage which can be fully dismantled post-event. The birthplace of the iconic Concorde, can custom-build the perfect Eurovision Song Contest – one of the technically strongest, supersonic events of all time.

Bristol is more than ready to host ESC 2023

The official press release from the Bristol Council reads:

Bristol is a city that comes to life when it hosts big events. Every year the city hosts over 200,000 people over the Harbour Festival weekend and half a million people attend the Bristol Balloon Fiesta. Over 20,000 people attend Bristol Pride, 25,000 attend Tokyo World, and 30,000 attend Forwards Festival. Bristol is one of the top tourist destinations in the UK, has its own international airport with direct flights to the majority of countries competing at the Eurovision Song Contest. Other major airports within two hours or less include Heathrow, Cardiff, Exeter, and Birmingham. Bristol has ample hotel space and is a leading city for food, art, music and loads to explore for even the most ardent Eurovision fans and delegations looking for somewhere to enjoy Eurovision festivities for two weeks in May 2023.

Bristol is serverd by the Bristol International Airport and has international flight connections to numerous European destinations.

Photo credit: YTL Arena

Source: Bristol City Council