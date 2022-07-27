Eurovision 2023: Glasgow will officially bid to host the contest

The City of Glasgow will be officially bidding to host the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Will we be heading to Scotland for Eurovision 2023?

Glasgow will be putting forward its bid to host Eurovision 2023 next year. A spokesperson from the Glasgow City Council has made the following statement to The Herald:

Since it became a possibility that the UK might host on behalf of Ukraine we’ve been working hard on our bid. We know we meet all the technical requirements, and we know Glaswegians are desperate to welcome the world with open arms. Time is now really short to organise the contest and, having recently hosted COP, we know Glasgow is the safest of safe pairs of hands.

The potential venue

Glasgow is vying to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest at the OVO Hydro Arena. The Scottish city is the hot favourite according to bookies to win the coveted right to host the competition next year.

The Ovo Hydro in Glasgow opened its doors in 2013 and can accomodate circa 14,000 spectators. Notably the venue featured in the Eurovision movie: Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

The Ovo Hydro, the largest entertainment venue in Scotland, has great experience in hosting musical events and concerts. It is adequately located next to the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre and SEC Armadillo. Whilst BBC Scotland’s headquarter’s are a stone throw’s away from the multi fuctional venue.

Glasgow is served by 2 airports and has an efficient public transport system.The city also has a large hotel accomodation capacity and has much to offer when it comes to culture, restaurants and nightlife.

If Glasgow does get to host the competition next year it would be the second time that the Eurovision bandwagon travels to Scotland. In 1972 Edinburgh hosted the competition after Monaco declined to host.

Lulu suports Glasgow’s bid

British Eurovision winner Lulu (UK 1968) who hails from Glasgow is also backing the city’s bid to host the competition. Lulu made the following comment to BBC Two’s Newsnight:

It has to be Glasgow because that’s where I come from. They’re so politically savvy, they’re the most fabulous hosts, they absolutely are music mad. I think it would be just the most fabulous thing, and I would be there. I just cannot wait.

The Bidding Race is set to kick off

The BBC will be opening the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Host City Bidding Process this week. The potential city has to meet a series of requirements in order to win the coveted bid:

An indoor venue that can house circa 10,000 spectators

An international airport in close proximity

Hotel capacity (2,000 rooms available) for delegations, artists, journalists and accredited officials

An efficient transport system in the city

Infrastructure/ venues/ locations to house the Eurovision Village, Press Centre, Delegation Bubble, Euroclub, Opening Ceremony Event, Turquoise Carpet.

Source: BBC/The Herald/ESCToday