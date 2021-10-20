North Macedonia: MKRTV confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

MKRTV, the North Macedonian national broadcaster, has confirmed that North Macedonia will compete at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Thus North Macedonia joins the list of the countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision edition in Italy.

North Macedonia in Eurovision

North Macedonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998 and is yet to win the competition. FYR Macedonia attempted to debut at the 1996 Eurovision Song Contest in Oslo with Kaliopi, but didn’t make through the special premliminary audio semi-final.

The country has competed 20 times in the Eurovision Song Contest and has only qualified to the Grand Final on 9 times. FYR Macedonia achieved its best result in the contest in 2019 when Tamara Todevska placed 7th in the Grand Final in Tel Aviv.

In 2019 MKRTV opted for an internal selection and selected Tamara Todevska to defend the Macedonian colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her epic entry Proud. North Macedonia won the jury voting in Eurovision 2019 and placed 7th after the combined televoting/jury deliberation, thus achieving its best result in the competition so far.

2019 saw North Macedonia enter the TOP 10 of the Eurovision scoreboard for the very first time.

In 2021 Vasil represented North Macedonia at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘ Here I Stand‘.

Cover Photo Credit: Thomas Hanses/ EBU