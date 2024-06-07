Eurovision 2025: Geneva kicks off bidding procedure

The City of Geneva and the Catnton of Geneva have joined forces to submit a bid to host the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland next year.

Geneva is aiming to host the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest at the PalaExpo and has set up a special work force consisting of the City of Geneva, Canton of Geneva and Palaexpo officials in order prepare for the bid and meet the required specifications set by the EBU and SSR SRG.

Geneva houses the headquarters of the European Broadcasting Union too. The City of Geneva, The Canton of Geneva and Palexpo have released a joint press release regarding Eurovision 2025.

The City of Geneva’s press release reads:

The authorities of the City and Canton of Geneva join forces to host Eurovision at Palexpo in 2025 . The Council of State and the Administrative Council of the City of Geneva officially confirm their common desire to present a Geneva candidacy for the organization of the next Eurovision Song Contest. A taskforce including representatives of the two public authorities and the management of Palexpo was set up in order to meet the demanding specifications of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SSR). Nemo’s victory at the Eurovision contest in Malmö earlier this month opens up the unique opportunity for a Swiss city to host the contest in spring 2025. The event is one of the most followed in the world behind the Games Olympics and the Super Bowl. “Organizing the most popular cultural event in the world is an unparalleled opportunity to share with the world the Spirit of Geneva as well as our know-how in organizing events of international scope” explains Thierry Apothéloz, State Councilor in charge of the Department of Social Cohesion. In addition, the prospect of hosting this event with thousands of fans and 162 million viewers offers opportunities for visibility and unique economic benefits for the host region. We have all the necessary infrastructure to host such an event: hotels, restaurants and even Palexpo, notes Delphine Bachmann, State Councilor responsible for the economy and employment. It would be an incredible showcase! Geneva is ready!” For Christina Kitsos, Mayor of Geneva from June 1, 2024, “Eurovision is an exceptional opportunity to promote Geneva in the world by promoting music as a universal language that brings countries together, changes mentalities and transforms perspectives. “. Headquarters of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which celebrates its 75th anniversary next year, the main center of global multilateral diplomacy, a territory embodying peace on an international scale, with a convention center accustomed to organize large-scale events, Geneva has all the assets to organize the 2025 edition and properly represent Switzerland. “Each year Palexpo hosts several events welcoming tens of thousands of people. After the Pope’s Mass or the Laver Cup, Eurovision will naturally find its place there” confirms Claude Meilleurz, Managing Director of Palexpo. The City of Geneva, the Canton of Geneva and Palexpo have thus launched the necessary steps to meet the requirements of the SSR within the set deadlines, i.e. by the end of June.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held in mid May in Switzerland. The exact dates of the competition are yet to be confirmed.

Source: City of Geneva

