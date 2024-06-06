Eurovision 2025: Bern and Biel considering to submit a joint hosting bid

Around a month ago, Nemo won the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) with “The Code” and a rousing performance. The victory means that the next ESC will take place in Switzerland. Hosting the major event in Nemo’s home region is therefore a logical step and would be a great opportunity from the point of view of the cities of Bern and Biel.

The ESC offers the host city enormous exposure and would fit in well with the diverse, open and bilingual capital region of Bern and Biel. After initial preliminary clarifications and discussions, the municipal councils of Bern and Biel have therefore decided to examine in more detail the possibility of holding the event in the new festival hall on the basis of the list of requirements now available.

This is being done together with the Bern trade fair organizer Bernexpo. The Tissot Arena in Biel is the main focus for hosting further events related to the ESC.

The three partners will now jointly examine the detailed requirements dossier from the SRG in detail. In particular, it must be clarified whether the very high requirements for the venue can be met as part of an application. This involves issues such as security, logistics and the high costs that the host city will incur. The new festival hall meets the requirements of a modern event infrastructure and will be ready in time for the ESC to take place.

A final decision as to whether an application will be submitted has not yet been made. This will be made within the application period until the end of June. The municipal councils of Bern and Biel as well as those responsible for the Bernexpo Groupe are convinced that the ESC would be a great celebration and a unique opportunity. They therefore hope that a joint application will be possible. At the same time, it is important to all those involved to only submit an application dossier if there is a real chance of being awarded the contract.