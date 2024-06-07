The Basel Grand Council has backed Basel’s bid to host the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest next year in Basel and has passed a resolution in which it has requested the Basel Government Council to do its level best to take the necessary measures as soon as possible to ensure that Basel wins the hosting bid.

Basel of aiming to host the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest at the St. Jakobshalle which can accomodate circa 12,000 spectators or at the St.Jakobs Park (the stadium requires to covered).

The Grand Council of Basel has passed the following resolution:

The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) is the world’s largest music event. Thanks to Nemo’s victory at the ESC 2024 in Malmö, the event will be held in Switzerland in 2025. The ESC is more than just a television production. It lasts around a week and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors and over a thousand media professionals from all over the world. It includes a total of 9 shows with an audience. The three live shows are broadcast worldwide and reach 150 to 180 million people. The figures from last year’s host city, Liverpool, show an added value for the region of over 60 million francs. The Grand Council believes that the ESC offers a unique opportunity and would be a perfect fit for Basel. As a cosmopolitan cultural city and a European showcase region in the border triangle, Basel embodies the values ​​of the ESC par excellence. In addition, Basel has a lot of experience in organizing major international events and has proven several times in the past that it is a good host for a diverse international audience. Against this background, the Grand Council of the Canton of Basel-Stadt adopts the following resolution: The Grand Council supports a bid to host the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel. The Grand Council requests the Government Council to take all necessary measures promptly to ensure that Basel is awarded the contract for this unique international major event.

So far Basel and Geneva are only cities to have officially announced that that they will be submitting an official bid to host the 2025 Eurovsion Song Contest in Switzerland.

SRG-SSR has opened the host city bidding submission window for cities to prepare their respective bid books with the deadline set for the end of June. The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest host city is expected to be unveiled by the end of August.

Source: Basel Stadt

