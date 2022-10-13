Eurovision 2023: UA:PBC and the BBC sign a Memorandom of Cooperation

The Ukrainian national broadcaster, UA:PBC, has signed a Memoradom of Cooperation with the BBC for Eurovision 2023.

The United Kingdom and the BBC have stepped in to host the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest next year as Ukraine will not be able to host the competition next year due to the ongoing afflicting the country.

BBC’s Director General Tim Davie signed a special Memorandum of Coopperation for Eurovision 2023 with UA:PBC’s Head of Managing Board Mykola Chernotytskyi. Ukraine will be presented as the winning country of Eurovision 2022 and Ukrainian music, theme, heritage, history and culture will play a key role in the forthcoming Eurovision edition.

A representative of UA:PBC will be joining the BBC’s Eurovision 2023 Supervisory Committee in order to supervise the preparations for Eurovision 2023 and to give his/her input on the selection of the hosts, the implementation of Ukrainian cultural elements, theme, artwork, music theme in the shows.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held on 9, 11 and 13 May at the Liverpool Arena, Liverpool, England.

UA: PBC has released the following statement:

On Tuesday, 11 October, Mykola Chernotytskyi, Head of the Managing Board of Suspilne Ukraine, and Tim Davie, Director General of the BBC, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. The BBC and Suspilne Ukraine have agreed on how Ukraine will be presented as the winning country of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 during the contest in the UK in 2023. “I am grateful to our partners at the BBC for productive cooperation. We have already agreed on the key principles and areas of work to jointly ensure a unique Eurovision. This musical festival will combine modern Ukrainian culture and all the diversity of British music and creativity,” said Mykola Chernotytskyi. The Memorandum states that Suspilne Ukraine and the BBC have agreed to involve Ukrainian artists and the Ukrainian creative community in the organization and delivery of the contest. A representative of Suspilne Ukraine will be part of the overarching BBC Supervisory Committee for Eurovision 2023. Also, specialists of Suspilne will be involved in the integration of Ukrainian elements during the preparation and delivery of the contest. Suspilne and the BBC also agreed on areas of cooperation within the framework of the preparation and delivery of the Contest, which, among other things, relate to the design, artwork and music theme of Eurovision 2023, the use of Ukrainian cultural elements in the programming, the display of Ukraine as a ESC winning country and the selection of presenters. It should be noted that Liverpool will host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest in May 2023. The contest will be held in the UK after the victory of Kalush Orchestra in Turin this year, due to the fact that the event cannot be held in Ukraine for security reasons. The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be held at the Liverpool Arena on 13 May, and the semi-finals will be held on 9 and 11 May. As a reminder, Suspilne Ukraine is accepting applications for participation in the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest until 15 October. The final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2023 will be held in Kyiv in December. Suspilne Ukraine, which is a member of the European Broadcasting Union, organizes and conducts the selection of a song and a representative of Ukraine, as well as ensures the participation of a representative of Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Ukraine won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with Kalush Orchestra’s ‘Stefania‘.

