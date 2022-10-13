Montenegro: RTCG withdraws from Eurovision 2023

RTCG, the Montenegrin national broadcaster, has confirmed that Montenegro will not compete at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom.

Thus Montenegro joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their non participation at the upcoming 2023 Eurovision edition in the UK.

Montenegro has withdrawn from the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest due to financial reasons. This is not the first time the country has pulled out of the competition.

Montenegro in Eurovision

Montenegro debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 with Stefan Faddy and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2015 with Knez‘s Balkan ballad Adio.

The former Yugoslav republic has only made it to the Eurovision Grand Final on two occasions, namely in 2014 and 2015. The Balkan country has competed in Europe’s favourite television show 12 times.

In 2022 Vladana represented Montenegro at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Breathe‘.

Source: RTCG/ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU