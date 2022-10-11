ESC 2023: Liverpool plans to house the ESC Village at Pier Head

The Eurovision fever has hit the 2023 ESC Host City as work for the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest has kicked off. Liverpool is all set to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon with all its glam and glitz next May.

Thousands of Eurovision fans will landing in Liverpool next Spring when Eurovision comes to town along the competing delegations, artists and hundreds of accredited journalists.

The City of Liverpool is planning to house the Eurovision Village at one of the city’s most iconic and scenic spots: the Pier Head. The Managing Director of the 2023 Eurovision venue M&S Arena, Ms. Faye Dwyer revealed to The Guide Liverpool has shed more light on the preparations for Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool. One of the things she revealed is that the city is planning to house the Eurovision Village at the Pier Head.

The Euroclub will be housed elsewhere in the city. The ACC Complex compromises of several venues (M&S Bank Arena and the ACC Liverpool Conference Centre), which are connected via a bridge and that can house the Eurovision venue, Press Centre and Delegation Bubble under the same roof!

The City of Liverpool is working round the clock in order to showcase a magnificent Eurovision Song Contest both on tv and in the city with a large number of side events scheduled to be be held in the city. Liverpool will be dressing up in Ukrainian colours for the event, as it will be holding the event on behalf of Ukraine. The Ukrainian colours, theme, essence, music, heritage and culture will be showcased and portrayed throughout the city and the three live televised shows.

Liverpool will be hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest at the Liverpool Arena on 9, 11 and 13 May.

Source: The Guide Liverpool

Photo credit: Visit Liverpool