Eurovision 2023: BBC set to update on host city shortlist today

The 2023 Eurovision host broadcaster, BBC, is expected to give us an update on the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest host city bidding race and the shortlisted cities.

According to BBC News, the BBC will be releasing an update on the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest host city shortlist. A total of 7 cities have been shorlisted in the 2023 Eurovision Host City Bidding race: Newcastle, Birminghm, Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds and Sheffield.

The 7 shorlisted potential host cities:

The Host Bidding Race is full in swing

The BBC opened the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Host City Bidding Process earlier in the summer and is approaching the last leg of the host city race . The potential city has to meet a series of requirements in order to win the coveted bid:

An indoor venue that can house circa 10,000 spectators

An international airport in close proximity

Hotel capacity (2,000 rooms available) for delegations, artists, journalists and accredited officials

An efficient transport system in the city

Infrastructure/ venues/ locations to house the Eurovision Village, Press Centre, Delegation Bubble, Euroclub, Opening Ceremony Event, Turquoise Carpet.

The BBC is expected to announce the name of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest host city in Autumn.

