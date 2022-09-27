Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2023 hosts unveiled

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has unveiled the two charming 2023 Melodifestivalen hosts today!

Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen. Melodifestivalen 2023 will kick off in Gothenburg on Saturday 4th February and will be travelling to Linköping, Lidköping, Malmö, Örnsköldsvik and Stockholm. The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2023 has been to set to be held on Saturday 11 March in the majestic Swedish capital.

Farah Abadi says:

It feels so incredibly amazing to be part of Melodifestivalen again. And to think that I will have the funny, sharp and wonderful Jesper Rönndahl by my side – what an honor. The fact that the whole country’s (Sweden) party will be rolling out on tour again makes me a little extra expectant. This will be super fun!

Jasper Ronndahl says:

This is the biggest TV show I’ve done, and of course it’s thrilling. I haven’t exactly distinguished myself as a music guy, so my role is probably more to keep track of everything – and to be funny. Or, I think they have thought anyway? In any case, it feels incredibly safe and happy and fun to be allowed to have Farah by my side.

Anders Wistbacka (Melodifestivalen Project Manager) says:

As a new project manager for Melodifestivalen, it is wonderful to start with two fantastic presenters. Farah has done it before and will create great security with her warmth and commitment. And Jesper will add humor with his special glimpse and subtle personality. I hope the viewers will be looking forward to this hosting duo as much as I am!



A total of 28 acts will compete at Melodifestivalen 2023. The names of the competing acts will be unveiled in autumn. 14 acts will be selected via the public submission window, whilst the remaining 14 acts will be selected via an invitation extended by SVT.

04/02/2023- Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg

Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg 11/02/2023- Semi-Final #2- Linköping

Semi-Final #2- Linköping 18/02/2023- Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping

Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping 25/02/2023- Semi-Final #4- Malmö

Semi-Final #4- Malmö 04/03/2023- Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik

Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik 11/03/2023- Grand Final- Stockholm

Source: SVT

Photo credit: Janne Danielsson/ SVT