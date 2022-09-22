Eurovision 2023: Liverpool releases a presentation video of it bid

While the whole Eurovision fandom awaits the official announcement of the 2023 Eurovision Host City, the City of Liverpool has released the official presentation video of its bid.

Liverpool is vying to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest next year, when our beloved contest travels back to the United Kingdom for the 9th time. A total of seven cities are shortlisted to host Europe’s favourite television show next year: Glasgow, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and Sheffield.

The BBC and the EBU are set to unveil the name of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in due course.

The City of Liverpool has released a special presentation video of its Eurovision 2023 bid. Liverpool is all set to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon next year if it wins the bid.

The Liverpool City Council has released the following tweets today:

The @eurovision bid is in and it’s nearly decision time. We’ll soon discover if #Liverpool has been chosen to host #Eurovision2023 in solidarity with #Ukraine. Regardless of the outcome we are honoured that the entire city region and beyond have supported our bid. pic.twitter.com/7n2nf5CxjE — Liverpool City Council (@lpoolcouncil) September 22, 2022

#Eurovision | A letter of support has now been sent to @michelledonelan @DCMS outlining why “Eurovision Means More” for Liverpool. Read the letter which has been co-signed by every corner of our city region (and beyond) @Eurovision @EBU_HQ @BBC https://t.co/LOpLKN42fW — Liverpool City Council (@lpoolcouncil) September 22, 2022

Liverpool’s Eurovision bid

The City of Liverpool is vying to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena which can accomodate circa 11,000 spectators.

Liverpool is known as the Unesco City of Music and has much to offer when it comes to culture, music, entertainment, history, and heritage. Liverpool is served by the Liverpool Jonhn Lennon Airport which has many international flight connections.

Photo credit: nterrailero.com