The BBC, the British national broadcaster, is all set to unveil the 2023 Eurovision potential host cities shortlist tomorrow morning at 9:30 CET.

Tomorrow we will know which British cities will be battling for the golden right to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK next year.

The official announcement will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show and via BBC One from 9:30 CET.

Standby #Eurovision fans.. On Friday #BBCBreakfast will link up with the @ZoeTheBall Breakfast Show to broadcast LIVE the UK cities shortlisted to host the 2023 contest. Watch @BBCOne live or listen to @BBCRadio2 just after 8.30am pic.twitter.com/fKaS0Q9WCP — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) August 11, 2022

Which cities are in the ring ?

A large number of cities have expressed their interest in hosting the coveted event next year in the United Kingdom. The following cities have confirmed that they will be officially applying to host he 2023 Eurovision Song Contest:

London

Abardeen

Glasgow

Manchester

Birmingham

Newcastle

Sheffield

Liverpool

Leeds

Edinburgh

Bristol

The Host Bidding Race is full in swing

The BBC has opened the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Host City Bidding Process. The potential city has to meet a series of requirements in order to win the coveted bid:

An indoor venue that can house circa 10,000 spectators

An international airport in close proximity

Hotel capacity (2,000 rooms available) for delegations, artists, journalists and accredited officials

An efficient transport system in the city

Infrastructure/ venues/ locations to house the Eurovision Village, Press Centre, Delegation Bubble, Euroclub, Opening Ceremony Event, Turquoise Carpet.

The EBU will be releasing the shortlist of potential Eurovision 2023 host city via on BBC Radio 2 tomorrow , whilst the the name of the 2023 Eurovision Host City will be disclosed by Autumn.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: BBC