Ukraine: UA:PBC opens submission window for Eurovision 2023

UA:PBC, the Ukrainian national broadcaster, has opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2023. The 2022 Eurovision winning nation, Ukraine, will be selecting its Eurovision entry and act for ESC 2023 via a televised national final.

Ukraine will be determining its Eurovision 2023 entry and act via national final which is set to be held in Kyiv in December.

UA:PBC has opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2023. Artists wishing to represent Ukraine at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK can apply online via the following link. The song submission window is opened until 15 October.

Artists can enter songs in any language with the exception of the Russian language. The 2022 Ukrainian entry will be determined via an online public voting deliberation. More details on the voting procedure will be unveiled in due course.

Dmitry Surov will be official producer of the Ukrainian national final:

I’m glad to have the opportunity to work as a music producer of this year’s selection. I want Europe to hear and see a modern Ukrainian musician who is part of the global musical context. I know that we have such people, and although it is very difficult to create now, I invite and urge musicians of all styles and genres to urgently pick up their favorite instrument and join the selection. Acceptance of applications will last until October 15, so you have almost two months to create your winning song that breathes new Ukraine, a song that will touch and inspire the world.

Ukraine won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with Kalush Orchestra‘s ‘Stefania‘.

Source: UA:PBC

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ UA:PBC