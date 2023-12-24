Merry Christmas from the ESCToday Team!

The ESCToday.com team would like to wish each and everyone of you a Merry Christmas! All over the world everyone gathers under the same roof whether it is friends or family during the Christmas season. We wish you all the best of health, happiness, prosperity, wealth and peace. May all your wishes come true in 2024!



We would like to wish all our readers all over the world:

Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad, Joyeux Noël, Frohe Weihnachten, God Jul, Vrolijk kerstfeest, Kali Xronia, Sretan Bozic, Crăciun fericit, Priecīgus Ziemassvētkus, С Рождеством Христовым, З Різдвом Христовим, Hyvää Joulua! !



At Christmas, friends and family unite together to celebrate under the same roof. The Eurovision Song Contest is very similar, as singers, fans and delegations from all over Europe unite together during 2 weeks under the same roof sharing the beautiful language of music! In 2023, Liverpool played host to the Eurovision Song Contest for the very first time in Eurovision history thanks to Kalush Orchestra and Ukraine’s epic victory in 2022. The UK hosted the 2023 Eurovison Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine due to the ongoing war afflicting the country. The BBC and the UK mesmerised Europe with a dazzling and an eye-catching show. Delegations, singers and fans were treated to the best of British hospitality.

Loreen took Europe by storm with her song Tatoo, giving Sweden its 7th Eurovision victory and thus taking us back to Malmo for the 3rd time. The Swedish city will have the honour of welcoming the Eurovision razmatazz for the 3rd time next year.

