Albania: Besa Kokedhima will fly to Malmo!

We have the 9th Eurovision act for Malmo! Besa Kokedhima will defend the Albanian colours at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden with ‘Zemren n’Dore’ .

The Grand Final of Fest 62 was held tonight in Tirana with a total of 22 acts battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024. The 2024 Albanian Eurovision act and entry were determined via a 100% public deliberation.

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 with Anjeza Shahini and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the event in 2012 with Rona Nishliu when she placed 5th in the Grand Final with her entry ‘Suus‘.

Source: RTSH

Photo credit: RTSH