Eurovision 2024: Host City to be unveiled in the summer

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has got the Eurovision 2024 ball rolling! The deadline for potential host cities to submit their bids concluded earlier this week and the Swedish broadcaster is currently in talks with the potential candidate cities and their respective municipalities.

SVT is set to unveil the 2024 Eurovision host city in the course of the summer, as has been the tradition with Sweden the last two times they have hosted the event, the host city has been announced in July.

The Swedish national broadcaster is aiming to find a sustainable and effective collaboration with the potential host city.

The potential host cities

As reported in the Swedish media four cities have applied to host the event next year: Goteborg, Stockholm, Malmo and Ornskoldsvik. SVT has not released the list of potential host cities or venues. We don’t know for certain if any other Swedish cities have thrown their hats into the ring.

Realistically speaking there are only two cities which comply with all the EBU rules and regulations when it comes to hosting the event: Malmo and Stockholm. Both cities have the perfect venues and infrastructure, efficient transport systems, international airports in close proximity to the city, large hotel and accommodation capacity etc.

Both Malmo and Stockholm have hosted the event in the last decade with flying colours. Gothenburg’s venue Scandinavium which hosted the 1985 Eurovision Song Contest has an issue with its roof when it comes to the EBU’s requirements.

Stockholm is the front runner to bag the coveted role of hosting the event next year in Sweden with either Friends Arena or Tele 2 Arena. Friends Arena has has been hosting the Grand Final of Melodifestivalen in recent years and accomodate circa 65,000 spectators.

Preparations for Eurovision 2024 kick off

Yesterday the Eurovision 2024 Core Team was unveiled, and preparations for the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest are well and truly under way.

Sweden will be welcoming the Eurovision bandwagon for the 7th time in Eurovision history thanks to Loreen’s epic victory in Liverpool last month.

Sweden has hosted the competition 6 times:

Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016)

(1975, 2000, 2016) Malmo (1992, 2013)

(1992, 2013) Gothenburg (1985)

If things go on schedule we could be getting the 2024 Host City next month, as has been the case both in 2012 and 2015 when SVT unveiled the host city in July.

Source: SVT/ESCToday

Photo credit: