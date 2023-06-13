Eurovision 2024: Malmo applies to host the event

The Eurovision 2024 Host City race has officially kicked off in Sweden, with the deadline for the potential host cities to submit their bids having concluded yesterday. The City of Malmo has applied to host the forthcoming Eurovision editon in Sweden?

Malmo has great experience when it comes to Eurovision, as it has hosted the event twice before (1992, 2013). Malmo is vying to host the event at the Malmo Arena, the same venue which hosted Eurovision 2013.

The southern Swedish city will be facing tough competition with Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, which is vying to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon for the fourth time.

According to Swedish media reports Stockholm, Gothemburg, Malmo have applied to host the competition. SVT has not made any official comment on the Eurovision 2024 host city race or potential candidates. The deadline for cities to submit their applications concluded yesterday Monday 12 June.

Hosting the Eurovision Song Contest is a great opportunity for the host city to showcase itself worldwide during the Eurovision weeks and is a great window to promote both the city and the region globally. Malmö hosted the Eurovision Song Contest back in 2013 and gained a lot from it. Hence this time the city is yet again interested in welcoming Europe and hosting Europe’s favourite television show.

The Malmo Arena has a capacity of circa 15, 000 spectators and is well connected via rail both to the City Centre of Malmo and Copenhagen Aiport & City Centre. The venue opened its doors in 2008.

Source: Sydsvenskan/ESCToday

Photo credit: Erasmusu.com