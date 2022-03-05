Bonsoir Paris! One of the Big5 countries is selecting their representative to the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin next May. Live from Paris “Eurovision France: c’est vous qui décidez” is organised for the second time as French national selection. 12 acts are at the starting blocks, only one will be crowned winner.

There are only five participatings countries already certain to be in the Grand Final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday 14 May in Turin, Italy. They are the so-called “Big Five”: Italy, Spain, Germany, United Kingdom and France. The latter will chose its act tonight during a televised show in the studios of France Télévisions. The national selection is called “Eurovision France: c’est vous qui décidez” and will air for the second year in a row. Runner-up in Rotterdam last year, the Hexagone will again aim high for this year’s edition.

How to watch?

The French national selection begins at 21:10 CET and can be followed via the following channels:

France 2

TV 5 Monde

TV5 Monde webstream

France 2 webstream

The show

For the second year Stéphane Bern and Laurence Boccolini will host the national selection. 12 acts were selected by France 2 and will compete tonight for the Golden ticket to Turin. They are:

Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn

– Fulenn Cyprien Zeni – Ma famille

– Ma famille Elia – Téléphone

– Téléphone Elliott – La tempête

– La tempête Hélène in Paris – Paris mon amour

– Paris mon amour Joan – Madame

– Madame Joanna – Navigateur

– Navigateur Julia – Chut

– Chut Marius – Les chansons d’amour

– Les chansons d’amour Pauline Chagne – Nuit Pauline

– Nuit Pauline Saam – Il est où ?

– Il est où ? SOA – Seule

The show is structured in two rounds. During the first phase eight acts will advance, the televote will pick seven and the last one will be selected by the jury. In the second phase the ultimate decision will fall by a combination of votes from the jury and the audience.

Ten well-known personnalities compose this year’s jury, they are: Jenifer, Gjon’s Tears (Switzerland, 2021), Nicoletta, Cyril Féraud, Yseult, Agustín Galiana, Elodie Gossuin, André Manoukian, Joyce Jonathan and Sundy Jules.

France in Eurovision

France is one of the founding members of the Eurovision Song Contest back in 1956. They have triumphed five times (1958, 1960, 1962, 1969 and 1977), being therefore one of the most succesful countries in the history of the contest. Since 1999 France is member of the so-called “Big Four”, and since 2011 “Big Five”, meaning the automatically qualified acts for the Eurovision final.

In 2021 Barbara Pravi with the song Voilà hit big placing second in the Final close behind Maneskin, bringing home the best result for the home country in 30 years.