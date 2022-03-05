Good evening Europe, this is Belgrade calling! We are heading to the iconic Serbian capital of Belgrade, for the 2022 Serbian national final – Pesma za Evroviziju ’22.
The 2022 Serbian national selection concludes tonight with its Grand Final. Serbia will be deciding its Eurovision act and entry for Turin!
How to watch?
You can watch the Grand Final of Pesma za Evroviziju ’22 at 21:05 CET via the following channels:
- RTS 1
- RTS Planeta
- RTS webstream
- RTS Youtube Channel
About the show
The 2022 Serbian national final will be held at Studio 1 at the RTS Headquarters and will be hosted by Dragana Kosjerina and Jovan Radomir whilst Kristina Radenković and Stefan Popović will be the Green Room.
A total of 18 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 during tonight’ show.
The 2022 Serbian Eurovision act will be determined via a combined jury/public voting deliberation.
The Participants
- Zorja – Zorja
- Ivona – Znam
- Angellina – Origami
- Ana Stanić – Ljubav bez dodira
- Aca Lukas – Oskar
- Konstrakta – In corpore sano
- Biber – Dve godine i šes’ dana
- Marija Mikić – Ljubav me inspiriše
- Lift – Drama
- Tijana Dapčević – Ljubi, ljubi doveka
- Orkestar Aleksandra Sofronijevića – Anđele moj
- Zoe Kida – Bejbi
- Zejna Murkić – Nema te
- Gift – Haos
- Gramophonedzie – Počinjem da ludim
- Sara Jo – Muškarčina
- Naiva – Skidam
- CHEGI & Braća Bluz Bend – Devojko sa plamenom u očima
Serbia in Eurovision
Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.
The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 13 times.
In 2021 Serbia was represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by Hurricane and their entry ‘ Loco Loco’.