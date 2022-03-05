Good evening Europe, this is Belgrade calling! We are heading to the iconic Serbian capital of Belgrade, for the 2022 Serbian national final – Pesma za Evroviziju ’22.

The 2022 Serbian national selection concludes tonight with its Grand Final. Serbia will be deciding its Eurovision act and entry for Turin!

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Pesma za Evroviziju ’22 at 21:05 CET via the following channels:

RTS 1

RTS Planeta

RTS webstream

RTS Youtube Channel

About the show

The 2022 Serbian national final will be held at Studio 1 at the RTS Headquarters and will be hosted by Dragana Kosjerina and Jovan Radomir whilst Kristina Radenković and Stefan Popović will be the Green Room.

A total of 18 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 during tonight’ show.

The 2022 Serbian Eurovision act will be determined via a combined jury/public voting deliberation.

The Participants

Zorja – Zorja

Ivona – Znam

Angellina – Origami

Ana Stanić – Ljubav bez dodira

Aca Lukas – Oskar

Konstrakta – In corpore sano

Biber – Dve godine i šes’ dana

Marija Mikić – Ljubav me inspiriše

Lift – Drama

Tijana Dapčević – Ljubi, ljubi doveka

Orkestar Aleksandra Sofronijevića – Anđele moj

Zoe Kida – Bejbi

Zejna Murkić – Nema te

Gift – Haos

Gramophonedzie – Počinjem da ludim

Sara Jo – Muškarčina

Naiva – Skidam

CHEGI & Braća Bluz Bend – Devojko sa plamenom u očima

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 13 times.

In 2021 Serbia was represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by Hurricane and their entry ‘ Loco Loco’.