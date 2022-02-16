France: France 2 unveils the national final competing acts and entries

The French national broadcaster, France 2, has unveiled the 12 competing acts and entries for the forthcoming edition of Eurovision France, c’est vous qui décidez !

France 2 held a special press conference in Paris in order to officially announce the names of the 12 competing artists at the upcoming French national final for Eurovision 2022.

The 2022 edition of ‘Eurovision France, c’est vous qui décidez !’ is scheduled to take place Saturday 5 March. The show will be hosted by Laurence Boccolini and Stéphane Bern and will be broadcast live on France 2 at 21:10 CET.

A total of 12 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Turin at the 2022 French national final. The 2022 French Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury/public televoting deliberation. The national final jury will consist of 10 professional personalities.

The French national final will be produced and directed by Julian Gutierrez and Stéphane Bohée, whilst Florian Guiot will be the Project Manager of the national selection. Alexandra Redde will be presiding the French Delegation once more at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The names of the competing acts and the songs at the upcoming French national final have been unveiled:

Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn

– Fulenn Cyprien Zeni – Ma famille

– Ma famille Elia – Téléphone

– Téléphone Elliott – La tempête

– La tempête Hélène in Paris – Paris mon amour

– Paris mon amour Joan – Madame

– Madame Joanna – Navigateur

– Navigateur Julia – Chut

– Chut Marius – Les chansons d’amour

– Les chansons d’amour Pauline Chagne – Nuit Pauline

– Nuit Pauline Saam – Il est où ?

– Il est où ? SOA – Seule

You can listen to the competing entries on France 2’s Official Eurovision Youtube Channel here.

France in Eurovision

France debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in the very first contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The French nation has won the event 5 times: 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969, 1977. France has hosted the Eurovision the contest on 3 occasions : Cannes (1959,1961) and Paris (1978).

In 2021 France was represented by Barbara Pravi and her epic entry ‘Voila‘, she achieved the the runner up at this year’s Eurovision edition in Rotterdam.

Source: France 2

Cover Photo: France 2