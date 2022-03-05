Denmark is the third Nordic country to select its Eurovision entry and act for Eurovsion entry and act for Turin, following Norway and Finland. Reddi were declared the winner of the Danish national final – DMGP 2022.

Reddi were crowned the winner of Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2022 and will have the grand honour of representing Denmark at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy with ‘The Show’.

A total of 8 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 at the 2022 Danish national final. The show was hosted by Tina Müller and Martin Brygmann and was held at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning.

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the event thrice: 1963, 2000 and 2013. The Scandinavian country has partaken in the competition 49 times.