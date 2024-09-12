The EBU grants an extension to AVROTROS on Eurovision 2025 participation

The Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, has released a statement today stating that the EBU has granted it a special extension for its potential Eurovision participation at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland.

The deadline for broadcasterst to officially apply for competing at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision edition in Switzerland is looming, broadcasters have until Sunday 15 September 2024 to apply to the EBU in order to participate at Eurovision 2025. Herefater the broadcasters have a deadline until 11 October 2024 to withdraw their respective applications without a financial penalty.

The Netherlands and AVROTROS have been undecided about their participation at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest following Joost Klein’s disqualifcation at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

ESCToday reached out to AVROTROS in order to shed more light on the latest developments regarding the potential Dutch participation at Eurovision 2025. AVROTROS gave ESCToday the following stament, which it had released to the Dutch media today regading Eurovision 2025:

With EBU Deputy Director General and Director of Media Jean Philip De Tender’s visit to AVROTROS, the dialogue with the EBU has started. To give this constructive dialogue a chance to succeed, AVROTROS has requested to postpone the decision to participate. The EBU has granted an extension until November 1, for which we are grateful.

Hence the Dutch national broadcaster has requested the EBU to postpone its decision to participate at the upcoming Eurovision 2025 edition in Switzerland. The EBU has granted the Netherlands and AVROTROS an extension until November 1st to make a decision regarding its potential participation at ESC 2025 in Basel.

It is evident that both the EBU and the Netherlands are currently in constructive talks to resolve the issues following the Dutch disqualification at the 2024 ESC edition in Malmo.

The deadline for broadcasters to apply for competing at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel concludes on Sunday 15 September, whilst the deadline for broadcasters to withdraw their applications without a financial penatly has been set on 11 October 2024.

The official list of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest participating countries will be published before the end of the year.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 13, 15 and 17 May at the St.Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

Source: AVROTROS/ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU/ Alma Bengtsson