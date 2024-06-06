The Netherlands: Dutch Eurovision 2025 participation in the limbo

AVROTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster, has issued a statement regarding Joost Klein’s disqualification and the future of the Netherlands at the Eurvision Song Contest. Will we see the Netherlands competing at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland?

The Dutch Eurovision 2025 participation seems to be in the limbo at the moment, following the disqualification of the Netherlands and Joost Klein at Eurovision 2024 in Malmo.

AVROTROS will not make any concrete decision regarding a potential participation at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest until structural adjustments are implemented to focus on the artists and their musical message again.

AVROTROS released the following statement regarding its future at the Eurovision Song Contest:

The Eurovision Song Contest was created to connect countries and peoples through music and to encourage mutual brotherhood. This should be the starting point for the organizers and all participating countries. Until AVROTROS is confident that structural adjustments will be made to the artists and their musical message back in the center, we will keep participation in the Song Contest under consideration.

The Netherlands is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted at the very first edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in Lugano, Switzerland. The Netherlands has won the competition five times (1957, 1959, 1969, 1975, 2019) and has hosted the competition five times (Hilversum 1958), Amsterdam (1970), The Hague (1976, 1980) and Rotterdam (2021).

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held in mid May in Switzerland thanks to Nemo’s epic victory in Malmo.

Joost Klein represented the Netherlands at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with his mega hit ‘Europapa‘.

Source: AVROTROS