Spain: RTVE unveils the Junior Eurovision 2024 hosts

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has unveiled the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 hosts.

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster is working round the clock in its quest to host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest come November. RTVE is working from from strength to strength to showcase an extraordinary and exciting show.

Ruth Lorenzo ( Spain 2014), Marc Clotet and Melani Garcia (Spain 2019/JESC) will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming 2024 Junior Eurovision Song Contest. The competition will be held on Saturday 16 November at the Caja Magica in the majestic Spanish capital city of Spain. A total of 17 countries will be partaking in the competition.

Ruth Lorenzo

Ruth Lorenzo is no new face at the Eurovision Song Contest, she represented Spain at the 2014 Eurovision Song Contest in Copenhagen, achieving an honorable 10th placing in the Grand Final with her epic entry ‘Dancing in the rain’. She hosted the 2024 Benidorm Fest earlier this year.

Ruth Lorenzo says:

This is a responsibility like few others I have ever had as a presenter. I live it with the same enthusiasm, responsibility and fantasy as the young artists that will come to Madrid to share their music.

Marc Clotet

Marc Clotet is among Spain’s most sought after actors, having fame, name and recognition both in the Spanish movie and tv industry. He has gained a massive fan base thanks to his tv series ‘Fisica y Quimica’ and ‘Amar para Siempre’. The multi facetted Spanish actor has his own production company, his very first tv series ‘Esto No Es Suecia‘. was co-produced with RTVE.

Marc Clotet says:

Being able to host a show like this, in front of 30 million people, in English, and to follow and support the dream of so many girls and boys from all over Europe, makes me very happy.

Melani Garcia

Melani Garcia will be familiar to Junior Eurovision fans as she represented Spain at the 2019 Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Poland achieving an honorable 3rd placing in the competition with her entry ‘Marte’.

Melani says:

Being there and living the experience from another point of view is one of my dreams. I will take the stage as an artist but also as a Eurofan, and I will try to make sure that you enjoy the festival as much as I will.

Source: RTVE/Junior Eurovision

Photo credit: RTVE/ Junior Eurovision