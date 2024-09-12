EBU’s statement regarding AVROTROS’ participation deadline at Eurovision 2025

The EBU has released a statement regarding the Netherlands and AVROTROS’s participation deadline at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel.

Following AVROTROS’s statement regarding the EBU granting the Dutch national broadcaster an extension until November 1st to decide if it will compete at the forthcoming ESC 2025 edition in Basel, the EBU has released the following statement:

The EBU is pleased with the constructive dialogue with AVROTROS about their participation in the Eurovision Song Contest next year. We confirm we have granted them an extension to the application deadline until 1 November. We very much hope to see AVROTROS compete in Basel next May and expect to publish the full list of participating broadcasters for the 69th Eurovision Song Contest by the end of this year.

Hence the EBU and AVROTROS are currently holding talks following the Netherlands’ and Joost Klein’s disqualification at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo

The deadline for broadcasters to apply for competing at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel concludes on Sunday 15 September, whilst the deadline for broadcasters to withdraw their applications without a financial penatly has been set on 11 October 2024.

The official list of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest participating countries will be published before the end of the year.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 13, 15 and 17 May at the St.Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU