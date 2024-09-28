Albania: RTSH confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Albania will partake at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest next year.



Thus Albania joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision 2025 edition.

The 2025 Albanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via the traditional Albanian song festival – Festival i Kenges.

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at our beloved competition in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The ‘Land of the Eagle‘ has partaken in the competition 20 times. The country’s best result at Eurovision till date is a 5th place which was achieved at the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest with Rona Nishliu‘s ‘Suus‘.

In 2024 Besa represented Albania at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with her entry ‘Titan’.

Source: RTSH

Photo credit: EBU