Joost Klein’s statement regarding Swedish Prosecutor’s decision

The 2024 Dutch Eurovision representative, Joost Klein, has released a statement following the Swedish Public Prosecutor’s decision to close the case over the alleged incident with the camerawoman at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest due to the lack of evidence.

Yesterday the the Swedish Public Prosecutor announced that it had closed Joost Klein‘s case over the alleged incident involving a camerawoman at ESC 2024 due to the lack of evidence. Hereafter AVROTROS and the EBU both released their respective statements regarding this matter.

You can read AVROTROS’s statement here.

You can read the EBU’s statement here.

In the aftermath of all this Joost Klein posted the following message via his official Instagram account:

The last couple of months were terrible. Even though I love to perform anywhere around the world, something didn’t feel right. Why did we have to wait so long for an answer? Everyday I felt insecure whilst I knew the truth. There is no case against me, because there never was a case. We should all take care for each other, we should all support each other and we should ALL come together. Companies just want to protect their money and they tried to use me as a shield. A village against the city… Guess what? LOVE ALWAYS WINS. TRUST THE PROCESS!!!!! EVEN THOUGH I LOST ALL HOPE

WE BACK NOW BABY!!! ALBUM MODE!!!!!!!

Joost Klein and the Netherlands were disqualified from the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo following an alleged incident with a camerawoman. It is very firs time in the history of the competition that an act and country have been disqualified from the Grand Final.

Joost Klein’s team gave the following statement to RTL Boulevard:

We, as a team, are incredibly happy and relieved that this uncertain period has now come to an end. Finally, we can say it out loud: there was never a reason for this case.

Source: Joost Klein/ RTL Boulevard

Photo source: Sarah Louise Bennett/ EBU