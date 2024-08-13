The sensational four time Sammarinese representative, Valentina Monetta, will be flying to the sunny shores of Malaga in October to grace the 18th annual OGAE Spain Congress.

Valentina Monetta is the fourth confirmed act to be travelling to Malaga for the said event, she will be joining Eurovision winners Sandra Kim (Belgium 1986) and Niamh Kavanagh (Ireland 1993) and Benidorm Fest 2024 finalist Jorge Gonzalez.

Valentina Monetta has represented San Marino at the Eurovision Song Contest four times, namely in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017. She took San Marino to the Grand Final of the competition for the very first time in 2014.

A grand line up of Eurovision royalty are expected to land in Malaga for the upcoming 18th OGAE Spain Congress. The event has become an annual rendez vous where the Spanish Eurovision fans are treated to the best of Eurovision music, they get to meet and greet their favourite acts and witness amazing performances.

This year the OGAE Spain Congress will be travelling south to the magnificent city of Malaga on the shores of the Mediterranean sea. The event will be held on Saturday 6th October at the Edgar Neville Auditorium.

If you are not a member of OGAE Spain and wish to attend the event you can contact the Spanish fan club via the following email address to get more information: [email protected]

Source: OGAE Spain

Photo credit OGAE Spain