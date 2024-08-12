AVROTROS’ statement regarding the Swedish Prosecutor’s verdict about Joost Klein

The Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, has released a statement after the Swedish Prosecutor has dismissed Joost Klein’s case due to lack of evidence.

Earlier today the Swedish Prosecutor’s Office announced that the case over the alleged incident involving the 2024 Dutch Eurovision representative Joost Klein with a camerawoman had been closed due to a lack of confidence. Joost Klein and the Netherlands were disqualified from the 2024 Eurovision Grand Final.

Dutch national broadcaster AVROTROS had stated the disqualication of the Netherlands from Eurovision 2024 was disproportionate and is deeply dissapointed how Joost Klein’s Europapa adventure saw a brutal end.

AVROTROS will having a meeting with the EBU’s management in due course in order to discuss the unjust disqualification and other objections about the course of events behind the scenes at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

AVROTROS reiterates that its approach is and remains that the Eurovision Song Contest is about the artists and their musical message.

AVROTROS has released the following statement:

We have also just learned that the criminal investigation against Joost Klein has been suspended by the Swedish Public Prosecutor’s Office because there is no evidence of criminal conduct. From the beginning, we have said that this disqualification was unnecessary and disproportionate and so it now appears to be. We are still deeply disappointed that the Europa adventure of Joost Klein and of the entire Netherlands was brutally ended in this way. The next step is to have a meeting with the EBU management about this matter at very short notice. This meeting will focus on this unjust disqualification. We will also discuss all our other objections about the course of events behind the scenes at the Song Contest that we previously sent to the EBU in a comprehensive letter of objection, which to date has remained unanswered. AVROTROS’ approach is and remains that the Song Contest is about artists and their musical message. The ball is now in the EBU’s court.

Source: AVROTROS

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/ EBU