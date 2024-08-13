Lithuania: LRT confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

LRT, the Lithuanian national broadcaster has confirmed that Lithuania plans to participate at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland next year.

Thus Lithuania joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

Lithuania will more than likely select its Eurovision entry and act via its traditional national selection- EUROVIZIJA.LT.

The Lithuanian national broadcaster has opened the song submission window for artists and composers wishing to compete at the forthcoming Lithuanian national selection to submit their entries with the deadline set on 11 November 2024. LRT has published the rules and regulations for EUROVIZIJA.LT.

The 2025 Lithuanian national selection will consist of six televised shows: five semi-finals and a Grand Final. The semi-finals will kick off in January.

Audrius Girzadas (Head of Delegation Lithuania/ LRT Chief Producer) says:

In preparation for the national EUROVIZIJA.LT selection, this year we decided to start the registration period in the summer. We hope that the early invitation will encourage the registration of not only those artists and songwriters who have already chosen their “Eurovision” song, but also inspire them to create more than one hit in the coming months. The selection will take place according to last year’s updated model of the final – the final decision of who will go to the big “Eurovision” will be made by the audience. Also, to the delight of the audience, the commission’s comments will return to the screens in the selection shows starting in January.

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. Lithuania has competed 24 times at our beloved contest.

In 2024 Silvester Belt represented Lithuania at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘ Luktelk’.

Source: LRT

Photo credit: EBU