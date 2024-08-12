The Swedish prosecutor has dropped against Joost Klein over an alleged incident at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest due to the lack of evidence.

Joost Klein and the Netherlands were disqualified from the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo following an alleged incident with a camerawoman.

The Swedish Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday that the investigation into the incident has been closed due to a lack of evidence.

Swedish Prosecutor Frederik Jonsson gave Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet the following statement:

Today I have closed the investigation because I cannot prove that the act caused serious fear and that the man in question had such an intention.

Joost was disqualified in May during the Eurovision Song Contest, after he made ‘a threatening gesture’ towards a woman, according to broadcaster AVROTROS. She allegedly filmed Joost while it had been agreed several times that this was not the intention.

Dutch national broadcaster NOS has released the following press release:

